Donald Eugene Parker, 77 Published 1:47 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Donald Eugene Parker, 77, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his home in Duck Hill.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at Walker Cemetery near Water Valley with military honors being presented.

Donald was born May 23, 1945, in Yalobusha County, to the late Charlie and Velma Stewart Parker. He was a retired truck driver and worked various other jobs. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, and judging fox hunts. He was a Baptist by faith and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy.

Those he leaves behind are his daughter, Anita Welch of Water Valley, MS; two grandchildren, Eric Schmitz (JaReba), Andy Hood and two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Raegan Schmitz.