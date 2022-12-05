Chris Standard, 71 Published 1:31 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Chris Standard, 71, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the North MS Specialty Hospital in Batesville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery near Enid. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

Chris was born on Sept. 19, 1951, to Helen Finn Standard and the late J.M. Standard in Batesville.

After high school at South Panola he worked for McMan Candy Company for 10 years. During this time, he fathered two girls and enjoyed every minute of it. He was a remarkable father and man. Several years later he met and married his soulmate in 1986, Claudine Winters. When McMan Candy Company closed, he began carpentry work until he became employed with MDOT. Chris eventually retired from there at the age of 62.

Chris enjoyed watching deer in the backyard, watching race cars race, and spending time in the woods deer hunting. He was also an entrepreneur and took care of several rental properties. Chris was the type of man who was always thinking of others and how he could help them. He was a simple, humble, and Godly man that left a lasting impression on so many.

The family he leaves behind includes his precious wife, Claudine Standard of Sardis; a daughter, Amanda Acton of Slidell, LA; his mother, Helen Standard of Batesville; three sisters, Sherry Wickwire of Delaware, Terri Bright of Batesville, and Bonnie Mitchell of Batesville; one brother, Steve Standard of Batesville; and 3 grandchildren, Austin Acton, Jacob Acton, and Kameryn Lowery.

Along with his father, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Christy Ann Acton.