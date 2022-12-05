Angeline (Ann) McDaniel Dunlap, 88 Published 1:36 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Angeline (Ann) McDaniel Dunlap, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her home in Como.

Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 5, at Union Baptist Church near Sardis. Interment followed at Union Cemetery. Those honored to serve were pallbearers are, Jeff Mason, Randy Minner, Jeremy Patterson, Craig Stevens, Brady Kendall, Grayson Kendall, Bone Kendall, Reid Kendall, and two honorary pallbearers, Jacob Stevens and Jarrett Patterson.

Ann was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Gibson County, TN to the late Paul R. and Joy Rice McDaniel. She was a member of Union Baptist Church of Sardis. Ann was the co-owner and office manager of their family company, Dunlap Construction, for 32 years.

Her loving family she leaves behind includes her husband of 70 years, Ernest Samuel Dunlap of Como; three daughters, Donna Sue Stevens of Sardis, Alisa Nadine Minner (Randy) of Celina, TX, Angela Gayle Kendall Mason (Jeff) of Covington, TN; sister, Karen Dean Mitchell Meek of Pocahontas, AR; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.