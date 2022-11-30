MHP holiday stats released Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Sunday,

Nov. 27, at midnight. The period began on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and

investigated 212 crashes resulting in 43 injuries with six fatal crashes and six deaths.

The fatal crashes occurred in Stone, Scott, Leake, Rankin, Clarke and Marshall Counties.

Officers from Troop E (DeSoto, Marshall, Lafayette, Tate, Tunica, Panola, Coahoma, Quitman,

Tallahatchie, and Yalobusha) headquartered in Batesville, issued 1,357 citations including 30 for DUI,

while making three drug related arrests.

Troop E officers also wrote 77 tickets for no seatbelt and 20 for improper child restraints. They reported

10 motorist assists.

The officers worked 17 crashes, including the fatality in Marshall County. According to reports, on

Sunday, Nov. 27, at approximately 9:32 a.m., officers responded to a call on Interstate 22 where an

unknown vehicle traveling west collided with 30-year-old Terry S. Scroggins of Ashland, who was walking

west.

His injuries were fatal. The crash remains under investigation.

In comparison to this year’s Thanksgiving travel period numbers, in 2021 the MHP reported 9,922

citations with 158 DUIs.

Last year there were 195 crashes during the reporting period, resulting in five fatalities.