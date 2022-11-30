Coffee shop to open in Batesville Square Published 6:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

South Panola graduate Drew Wilkerson thought Batesville was missing something. “There was not a place in Batesville to get a good quality cup of coffee.” Wilkerson said. After much research, he decided to open one himself.

“It would be a good asset for the town. People could get their cup of coffee in the morning in a place that has a hometown feel.” Wilkerson explained.

HoneyBee Coffee Cupboard will open in the space to the north of Downtown Tans in a space that was formerly occupied by an engineering office that relocated. Work inside is nearly complete, and he hopes to be open by the end of the year.

“There will be cozy arm chairs, places for people to sit and read a book while they sip coffee, a church pew he acquired, and several other tables where people can meet,” Wilkerson said. “I want it to have the same vibe as the former Bread and Butter. A place where people gather.”

Wilkerson never worked at a coffee shop, but had worked in a local deli in Batesville. His love of coffee and extensive study on the product made it a natural extension of what he loves.

Wilkerson traveled to Ohio to be trained by his coffee vendor and learned to make all the espresso and iced drinks people want in a coffee shop – latte’s, cappuccinos, frappe style iced drinks as well as brewed coffee. He learned even more things about coffee and how to brew a perfect cup.

HoneyBee Coffee Cupboard will also offer pastries, muffins and baked goods and is working with a local bakery/caterer to provide the fresh baked goods.

The coffee shop will be open Monday – Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eventually he plans to hire additional people to help staff the shop, but at first it will be just him behind the counter.