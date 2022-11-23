College/Pro Roundup Published 8:12 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Patrick Shegog was 14-of-22 passing for 137 yards and one touchdown in Delta State’s (11-1) 51-0 win over Fayetteville State in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

K.J. Jefferson threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns in Arkansas’ 42-27 victory over No.14 Ole Miss.

Ally Alford scored 11 points with four steals as Holmes Community College (6-1) eased past East Central CC 71-49

Jamarcus Jones garnered 12 points and eight rebounds as Jackson State fell 94-91 to Arkansas-Little Rock.

Ankerion Gross contributed with 12 points as Mississippi College defeated Christian Brothers 82-71

Darrell Henderson, Jr. had two rushes for nine yards in the L.A. Rams’ 27-20 loss at New Orleans.