Ernest Edward Brooks, Sr., 89 Published 7:33 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Ernest Edward Brooks, Sr. was born November 18, 1932 in Madison County, Alabama, to Ernest Odell and Nancy Lou Smith Brooks. He passed away peacefully at his home in Fayetteville, Tennessee on November 16, 2022; two days shy of his 90th birthday, surrounded by his loving daughters. He moved to Memphis, Tennessee and lived with his beloved aunt and uncle, Mary and C.W. Brooks. At this time, Ed went to work for Kimberly-Clark. In October 1948, he joined the United States Army and was deployed overseas. He served in the Philippines, Japan, and, after the beginning of the Korean War, in Korea until his honorable discharge in June 1952. When he came home to Memphis, he returned to work for Kimberly-Clark. It was there that he met and married his wife, Betty. Ed and Betty were married February 14, 1953 and lived their lives serving the LORD, each other, and their family. Because of their love for Jesus Christ, they were wonderful examples of help-mates to each other all the days of their marriage. They taught their children this through word, action, and deed. They raised their family in Memphis and moved to their American Tree Farm, in Batesville, Mississippi after he retired. At Ed’s retirement, he had worked for Kimberly-Clark over 40 years! Ed, also, owned an Aluminum Siding business in Memphis. He and his son, Eddie, could be found most sunny afternoons working side by side. Their farm was a place they and their children dearly loved! They moved to Fayetteville, Tennessee in 2007.

Ed’s love for the LORD was quiet yet fierce! His family and friends knew he loved them and that he thought of them often even when his “words” may not have been audible. He, too, was loved by many. He was always available with a cup of coffee and listening ears. Often times you would receive wise counsel and guidance, and not even be aware. He shared his wisdom and love with all that would be open to receive it. He served as a deacon, teacher, and RA advisor at Berclair Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. He served as a deacon and was a Senior Choir Member at First Baptist Church in Batesville, Mississippi. While in Batesville, he took piano lessons from the church pianist. He was a very good student.

Ed was a Lifetime Member of the Berclair Masonic Lodge. During his 55 years of membership, he filled many different roles. One, that he cherished, was to have served as a Past Master (PM). Ed was, also, a member of the Al Chymia Shriners, of Memphis, Tennessee – Shelby Oaks. Both of these Fraternal organizations, Ed enjoyed attending with his son, Eddie. The friendships made there lasted his lifetime. Mr. Brooks’ Lodge brothers were often called upon to help his daughters. He was always grateful for their kindness and Christian love those men showed to his girls!

Mr. Brooks was a jack-of-all trades. There truly was nothing he could not do. He loved wood-working, building things, even to the point that he oversaw and built his dream home in Batesville, Mississippi, with the help of his wife Betty. He enjoyed making and painting ceramics, he had a picture framing business, “Ed’s Framing Shop”, and he loved to play cards and dominoes with his family. One, of his greatest joys, was to be outside working in his yard and garden! If there was not at least 1500 ears of corn to be put up, it was not a good yield! Thankfully on those days, the LORD was always faithful to provide extra sun, heat, and strength to all who “worked corn”.

He is survived by his lovingly devoted two daughters Denise Brooks Kidd (William) and Connie Brooks Pitpitan (Siegfred) both of Fayetteville, Tennessee; grandchildren Russell (Angela) Brooks, Adam Brooks, Dr. Charles (Meghan) Kidd, Rebekah Kidd Thomas (Jeremiah), and Dr. Calvin (Haley) Kidd, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Additionally, Mr. Brooks is survived by sister, Edna Merle Clemons of South Jordan, Utah; Charlotte Johnson Gray (Robert) of Batesville, Mississippi; several special nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved neighbors Rae and Jenny Gordon and their three children. Throughout his life, Ed was quick to make friends and cherished each relationship. He was known to many as “Mr. Ed or Daddy Brooks” to those who found his home their home. He loved each one as his own. He could often be heard to say, “The door is always open, and the welcome mat is always out”!

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty Jane Henry Brooks; father Ernest Odell Brooks; mother Nancy Lou Smith Brooks; mother-in-law, Elsie Williams Johnson; son, Ernest Edward (Eddie) Brooks Jr.; brothers, Hyrum Brooks and Joseph Brooks; and great-granddaughter Lily Elizabeth Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, on Saturday, November 19 at 2 P.M. Reverend Jeremiah Thomas will be officiating.

The family of Ed Brooks wishes to thank all who have prayed and supported them during his most recent illness. Special thanks to Dr. Sarah Thelen and her staff at Thelen Family Practice and Liz Riddle, our loving nurse practitioner with Compassus Palliative Care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fayetteville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church or Fayetteville First United Methodist Church.