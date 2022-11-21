James Harvey Seal, 97 Published 10:05 am Monday, November 21, 2022

James Harvey Seale died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Harvey was born July 22 1925, to Ora Wrotenberry Seale and Ivory Cecil Seale. He graduated from Batesville High School in 1943. He always said he had the most beautiful girls in his class!

He joined the United States Marine Corps upon his graduation. He served in the Second Marine Division in Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa, and was wounded several times on Okinawa on June 15, 1945. He received two Purple Hearts for his service. After several months in the Naval Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina, he returned to Batesville.

He attended Delta State University and the University of Mississippi. He then began working at the Post Office in Batesville until he retired. He also was the Panola County veterans’ officer for many years. He also enjoyed owning farmland in Tocowa and looked forward to each year’s harvest. Harvey was a wonderful photographer with a darkroom at his home. He took pictures of school events, parades, weddings, etc.

He married the love of his life, Georgia “Sissy” Figg of Courtland on Oct. 6, 1951. They built the fourth house in Westmoreland Heights and he lived there until his death. He was an active member of the VFW for many years. He belonged to Panola Geneological Society and was a Mason.

Harvey and Georgia traveled to 49 of the 50 states in their camper, and they enjoyed multiple trips overseas. Harvey became very involved with the Second Marine Division Association, and he served as the national photographer for many years for their events all over the country. He loved connecting with other WWII veterans and sharing their experiences.

He was awarded their Distinguished Service Award. He also served as the president of the Mississippi Second Marine Division Association. He was very proud to be a Marine and stood a little taller whenever he heard The Marine Hymn being played. The Seales were members of Batesville Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and as an Elder. They attended Sardis Presbyterian Church for 30 years.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Cecil and Billy, and two sisters, Lucy Turner and Polly Gilmer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, and their son Jim. He is survived by his daughters Georgeanne Seale Smith (Johnny) of Greenwood, and Pat Seale Neely (Ralph) of Memphis, his grandchildren Georgia Hart Smit (Wynand) of Memphis and Jay Seale of Memphis. He is also survived by 7 nephews and nieces, and many great nephews and nieces.

Memorials may be sent to North Delta School and Sardis Presbyterian Church.