NDS earns wins against Tunica, Indianola Published 8:51 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Green Wave headed to Lee, AR and Bayou this week

The North Delta School Lady Green Wave gave veteran head basketball coach Frank Miller a successful homecoming Thursday, Nov. 10, with a 32-21 win over Tunica Academy in a low-scoring defensive contest.

The Junior High boys and girls completed the sweep with victories. The North Delta varsity boys did not play due to Tunica still participating in the football playoffs.

On Monday, Nov. 14, at home, the Green Wave took three of four games over visiting Indianola Academy. Both varsity teams came away with wins as the Lady Wave improved to 4-2 with a 42-17 victory while the boys picked up their first win of the year with a 50-46 verdict.

The Junior High Wave split their games with the girls claiming a 45-9 win with the boys falling 32-18.

North Delta began a four-game road swing Tuesday, Nov.15, at Lee, AR, before traveling to Bayou Academy in Cleveland Thursday.

The Green Wave returns home Dec.4 against The Regents School.

Below are game recaps.

Varsity Girls

NDS 42

Indianola 17

Cadie Coker led all scorers with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals to guide the Lady Wave. AK Wolfe followed with eight points and five rebounds while Sophie Williams added seven points, four rebounds and two steals.

Autumn Boone contributed with six rebounds and four points.

Kori Cox recorded 12 rebounds and three points with Brooklyn Booth and Emma Brown finishing with two points each.

Varsity Boys

NDS 50

IA 46

Semmes Dorrell poured in a game-high 19 points to give the Green Wave the close win. Owens Johnson contributed with 18 points while Kolby Baker provided 11 markers.

JH Girls

NDS 45

IA 9

The junior high Lady Wave cruised to victory with Emma Brown and Haley Melton leading the way with 12 and 10 points each.

Laney Taylor added eight points followed by Jada Bryant and Rileigh Nix with four points. AC Flautt chipped in with three and Izzy Kate Austin finished with two points.

Indianola avoided the sweep by winning the junior high boys game.

Logan Mills paced North Delta with ten points while John Colt Robertson and Will Carpenter finished with four points each.

Nov. 10

Varsity Girls

ND 32

Tunica 21

Sophie Williams paced the Lady Wave (3-2) with 12 points and five steals while AK Wolfe provided seven points, four boards and three steals in the win.

Cadie Coker connected on a pair of three pointers with three rebounds and two steals.

Kori Cox cleaned up the boards with 15 rebounds and five points with Autumn Boone finishing with three points and three steals.

JH Boys

ND 21

Tunica 20

The Junior High Wave slipped past Tunica behind eight points from Will Carpenter with John Colt Robertson and Logan Mills adding four and three points each.

Garner Rybolt chipped in with two points.

JH Girls

ND 25

Tunica 13

Laney Taylor paced the Lady Wave to the win with 11 points. Emma Brown supplied eight with Jada Bryant, Ella Rivers and AC Flautt finished with two points each.

Photo: Sophie Williams scores two of her 12 points for the Lady Wave last Thursday against Tunica Academy. (Glennie Pou)