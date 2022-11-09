NP advances to 2nd round of 3A playoffs

Published 8:37 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Staff reports

Cougars beat Mantachie 58-41 last week

The North Panola Cougars will travel to Amory this Friday for a second round matchup in the state playoffs. North Panola advanced with a home win against Mantachie last Friday.

The 5-6 Cougars were the No. 2 team in Class 3A Region 2. The Cougars had a rough run in the middle of the season losing five straight games, but have rebounded to win their last three.

Amory finished the regular season 9-1 and in first place in 3A Region 4. The Panthers lost a close opening season game to Itawamba Agricultural and then ran the table, going 9-0 and putting up five shutouts while scoring more than 50 points in four games.

Amory beat Yazoo County 53-7 last week in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.

North Panola and Amory last played in 1989 when the Panthers won a 44-14 game. The Cougars lead the all-time series 2-1.

