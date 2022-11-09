Alpha Beta Tau Omega Chartered Published 8:44 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

South Eastern Regional Director Mitzi Dease Paige, Esq., with newly chartered Alpha Beta Tau Omega Chapter on June 25, 2022, at the Haraway Center at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Originating in Batesville, the 33 charter members have served in many capacities and participated in various activities while working on their chartering aspirations. They hosted events to build on sisterly relations and to embody the goals and targets of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. Members dedicated themselves to participating in heart health challenges, a painting soiree, fundraising and donating to Hope Mentoring, gathering and donating pajamas for a community service project, the Mississippi Health Project II in the Mississippi Delta, and served as volunteers at COVID-19 vaccination sites. Alpha Beta Tau Omega will build a lasting legacy.