AFJROTC Rife Team Wins Local Meet Published 8:39 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

South Panola High School’s championship marksmanship team recently participated in competition here, taking first place in the championship division. The Air Force Jr. ROTC team has won several regional and national championships in the past several years. Team members participating in the recent meet were (front, from left) Rubi Bautista-Atanacio, Camren Beccera, Aleria Lee, Adrian Gonzalez, (back) Matthew Hickingbottom, Masimo Aguilair, Aiden Willey, Serena Hickingbottom, and Jasmine Taylor. (Contributed)