Martin Steven Little, 64 Published 12:48 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Martin Steven Little, 64, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at the Diversicare Nursing Home of Batesville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Crowder Assembly of God Church in Crowder with the family receiving friends beginning at noon. The interment will follow at Crowder Cemetery.