Veteran’s Day program set for Square Nov. 11

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Staff reports

Bateville’s Main Street Program will hold a Veteran’s Day program on the downtown Square next Friday, Nov. 11. Guest speaker will be Kennedy Taylor, the local helicopter pilot for Air Evac Lifeteam and a certified flight instructor.

The Veteran’s Day program will be held at 11 a.m. and will include presentations from the South Panola High School band the Batesville Junior High School choir.

Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11. It’s a holiday honoring men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces, on the anniversary of the end of World War I.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The holiday was first called Armistice Day. It was established after World War I to remember the “war to end all wars,” and it was pegged to the time that a cease-fire, or armistice, occurred in Europe on November 11, 1918.

The armistice was signed on the 11th minute, of the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month.

Taylor began flying in the Army in 1988 and retired in 2003 with 20 years of military service. His twin sons are currently Black Hawk helicopter pilots in the U.S. Army.

More Top Stories

Ag theft investigation leads to stolen property in Yalobusha and Panola Counties

South Panola High School Beauty Revue Contestants

South Panola HS ACT scores meet state average

Threatening letter to supervisor case still open

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow