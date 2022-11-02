Tigers roll Horn Lake, head to Center Hill Published 9:04 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The South Panola football team defeated Horn Lake 49-13 last Friday (Oct. 28). Mykel Allen picked up six yards on this rush, helping his team gain 293 yards on the ground to go with 71 yards passing. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1) will travel to Center Hill High School this Thursday (Nov. 3) for a 7 p.m. game against the Mustangs (4-6, 3-3). South Panola is expected to finish the regular season in second place in 6A Region 1 heading into the state playoffs.