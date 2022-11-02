Shoebox drop off week of Nov. 14-19 Published 9:29 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Operation Christmas Child will have its national Shoebox Collection week Nov. 14-21.

Several regional churches and organizations are members of the Delta Hills region of the national Operation Christmas Child effort and will take their prepared Shoeboxes to Calvary Baptist Church (305 Keating Rd., Batesville) for drop off.

This year’s drop off schedule will be Monday – Saturday (Nov. 14-19) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an additional window from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 16), on Sunday (Nov. 20) from 1 to 3 p.m., and the following Monday (Nov. 21) from 8 a.m. to noon.