Panola County Jail Log Published 9:11 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 24

Dalton Walker Melton, 2495 Bethel Rd., Enid, charged with violation of probation.

Oct. 25

Kevin Dewayne Cook, 230 Johnson Cove, Como, charged with contempt of court (bench warrant).

Willie Alvin Brown, 92 Charles Perry Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI, speeding, following too close, no driver license, and no seatbelt.

Oct. 26

Cordarrion Deshun Welch, 220 Broadway St., Batesville, held as a state inmate.

Floyd Patterson, 108 E. McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

David Wayne Jaco, II, 6391 CR 154, Tillatoba, charged with violation of probation.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Christopher Lamar Morris, 245 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Oct. 27

Steven L. Henderson, Jr., 7980 Hwy. 3, Sarah, charged with no vehicle tag and no insurance.

Keiandra Latrice Thomas, 6190C Barnacre Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Oct. 28

Tyrone Casey, 115 Williams St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Jarvis James Frison, 621 Alred Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence, simple assault, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, and public drunkenness.

Tearinshua Tashay Jackson, 176 Otto Sanford Subdivision, Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Aaron Lance Bucci, 327 Pond Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Oct. 29

Lyndon Mosley, Jr., 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, arrested on a warrant from Mississippi Dept. of Corrections.

Oct. 30

Houston Devante Burdette, 4917 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with loud muffler, open container, possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply.

Timothy Paton Camp, 385 Hartzell Rd., Courtland, charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

Jeremy Tyrone Kemp, 522 Sarah Dickson Rd., Sardis, charged with violation of a protection order.