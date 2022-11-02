Ministry using martial arts to nurture children at The Grace Place Published 9:21 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The Greater Impact Karate Program under the direction of Rev. Don Chapman has wrapped up its 2022 tournament season with competitions in Mississippi, Milwaukee, Alabama, and Memphis.

Team Chapman is a part of the Genesis Ministry at The Grace Place, located on Pettit St. in Batesville. Genesis seeks to minister to the children of the city in the way Chapman led inner-city ministries in Milwaukee before coming home to Batesville in 2019.

Chapman was appointed as a missionary to the children of Batesville by The Grace Place board of directors, and in that capacity he operates an afterschool program, special events, door-to-door witnessing, and pastoring of a church plant on The Grace Place campus.

Team Chapman karate was started by the minister as a way to instill discipline, physical activity, and personal growth goals in children who were interested in the program. Chapman studied the art in Milwaukee, training at the Kampor-Goju School.

Chapman is a 1978 graduate of South Panola High School where he was a star football player. He moved to the North in 1980 and became involved in inner-city ministry. He returns to that ministry and church each year, and was able to take a group of parents and children along this summer for tournament participation.

Chapman and The Grace Place will consider sponsorships from businesses or individuals who want to help meet the financial needs of the karate program and the Genesis youth ministry as a whole.

“The program is to help develop children physically, spiritually, and mentally in order to make a positive influence on the youth in our community,” Chapman said. “Any support is welcome and appreciated.”

For more information about The Grace Place, contact director Chris Pope at 662-267-1173, or Chapman directly at 262-278-9561.

Photo: Great Impact Karate Program recently participated in the Harding Academy (Memphis) tournament hosted by the Westpoint Martial Arts School. Pictured in uniforms are the Batesville children who participated. (First row, from left) Aundriana Matthew, Landon Glover, Joshua Houston, Trevor Murphy, Maison Johnson, Adrian Rios, (second row) Kobe Houston, Gage Sergent, (third row) Luke Rios, and Kaleb Jackson. The instructors pictured are Don Chapman and C.J. Chapman.