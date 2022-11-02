Batesville Municipal Court Published 9:12 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Batesville Municipal Court

Compiled by Brad Greer

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court Wednesday, Oct. 26, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding

Nakita Nicole Blackmon, 226 Noble St., Batesville, failed to appear on felony charges of auto burglary, false pretenses and petit larceny. The case was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jeremy Wayne Dillard, 6943-A Eureka Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty and was fined $564 for possession of paraphernalia and running a stop sign.

Misty Carpenter Kiihnl, 2651 Bethel Road, Enid, failed to appear and was found guilty in absentia of shoplifting and two counts of false pretenses and sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended) and was fined $4,555 with old fines included.

In cases set for trial:

Michael Earl Cooper, 150 MLK, Jr., Drive. Apt. 2, Batesville, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,493 on DUI, no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident charges.

Kendrick Dewayne Flowers, 200 Fisher St., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty on two counts of simple domestic violence and resisting arrest with a fine of $1,162.

Micheal Dewayne Moya, 8 Private Road, Apt. 3074, Taylor, failed to appear and was found guilty of DUI (2nd offense), careless driving, no insurance, and driving with a suspended license. An arrest warrant was issued for Moya who must serve 10 days in the Panola County Jail.

John Luke Ross, 428 Westport Way, Jackson, pleaded guilty to DUI, but had charges of littering and careless driving remanded to the files.

James Lee Teter, 32085 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of embezzlement and fined $348.

Jonathan Antwon Griffin, had charges of grand larceny, resisting arrest, and disorderly bound over to the Panola County Circuit Court.

Markeous Heath, had charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child, three counts of simple domestic violence, false information, and malicious mischief bound over.

Aaron Derelle Heffner, was given a Nov. 2 trial date on charges of shoplifting and contempt of court.

Rapheal Lavert Larry was found guilty and given credit for five days on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.