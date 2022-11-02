Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 9:11 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Oct. 25

6:08 a.m. – MLK Dr., 28 year old subject having a seizure.

9:29 a.m. – MLK Dr., 28 year old having another seizure.

10:48 a.m. – Shagbark Dr., automatic fire alarm.

11:17 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, near Reflections Hair, building is full of smoke.

2:04 p.m. – Lester St., 84 year old male with chest pain and shortness of breath.

6:31 p.m. – Hwy. 35, Trussell Park, male subject having possible heart attack, CPR already underway.

Oct. 26

8:43 a.m. – South Panola High School, 18 year old having a panic attack, Lifeguard also enroute.

1:08 p.m. – Corporate Dr., 25 year old male who had foot ran over with a forklift.

3:47 p.m. – I-55 southbound lane, in the area of Insituform, vehicle has wrecked in a ditch.

Oct. 27

6:47 p.m. – Van Voris, fire reported.

9:41 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female having difficulty breathing.

Oct. 28

12:27 a.m. – Skyline Motel, 55 year old male with abdominal pain.

2:13 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 31 year old male with foot pain.

6:14 a.m. – Van Voris, male subject lying in the floor.

2:08 p.m. – John R. Lovelace Dr., Dollar Tree, female has fallen in the store and can’t get up.

Oct. 29

9:07 a.m. – Harmon Rd., residential fire alarm.

9:09 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, elderly man with chest pains.

10:01 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, America’s Best Value Inn, subject can’t get out of bed.

10:44 a.m. – Jackson St., 51 year old female has shortness of breath.

4:17 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 25 year old female having contractions back to back.

6:00 p.m. – Hwys. 6 and 51, three car crash with injuries, roadway is blocked.

8:01 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, general fire alarm.

Oct. 30

9:21 a.m. – Faith Dr., alarm activation on cell phone.

11:17 p.m. – Lawson St., three year old having a seizure.

Oct. 31

11:06 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., apartment fire.

7:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, residential smoke alarm.