Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 9:11 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Oct. 25
6:08 a.m. – MLK Dr., 28 year old subject having a seizure.
9:29 a.m. – MLK Dr., 28 year old having another seizure.
10:48 a.m. – Shagbark Dr., automatic fire alarm.
11:17 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, near Reflections Hair, building is full of smoke.
2:04 p.m. – Lester St., 84 year old male with chest pain and shortness of breath.
6:31 p.m. – Hwy. 35, Trussell Park, male subject having possible heart attack, CPR already underway.
Oct. 26
8:43 a.m. – South Panola High School, 18 year old having a panic attack, Lifeguard also enroute.
1:08 p.m. – Corporate Dr., 25 year old male who had foot ran over with a forklift.
3:47 p.m. – I-55 southbound lane, in the area of Insituform, vehicle has wrecked in a ditch.
Oct. 27
6:47 p.m. – Van Voris, fire reported.
9:41 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female having difficulty breathing.
Oct. 28
12:27 a.m. – Skyline Motel, 55 year old male with abdominal pain.
2:13 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 31 year old male with foot pain.
6:14 a.m. – Van Voris, male subject lying in the floor.
2:08 p.m. – John R. Lovelace Dr., Dollar Tree, female has fallen in the store and can’t get up.
Oct. 29
9:07 a.m. – Harmon Rd., residential fire alarm.
9:09 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, elderly man with chest pains.
10:01 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, America’s Best Value Inn, subject can’t get out of bed.
10:44 a.m. – Jackson St., 51 year old female has shortness of breath.
4:17 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 25 year old female having contractions back to back.
6:00 p.m. – Hwys. 6 and 51, three car crash with injuries, roadway is blocked.
8:01 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, general fire alarm.
Oct. 30
9:21 a.m. – Faith Dr., alarm activation on cell phone.
11:17 p.m. – Lawson St., three year old having a seizure.
Oct. 31
11:06 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., apartment fire.
7:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, residential smoke alarm.