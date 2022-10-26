Tigers trounce DeSoto, Horn Lake up next

Panola fell to Eagles last year, want revenge

To say Horn Lake has been a thorn in the side of South Panola might be an understatement.

Despite the Tigers 46-4 advantage in the series, the Eagles have come out victorious in the last three meetings including a 14-7 overtime shocker last season.

The Tigers will look to get revenge over the winless Eagles Friday at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium in a 7 p.m tilt. South Panola (6-2, 4-1) is coming off a 35-0 win at DeSoto Central last week while Horn Lake (0-8, 0-5) fell 37-7 at the hands of Hernando.

The Eagles have been outscored 62-258 this year with its closest game being a 40-28 setback to Center Hill.

Four different players scored for the Tigers in the shutout victory over DeSoto Central as JuJu Pope had scoring runs of 18 and 2 yards while Dee Perteet had an 11-yard scoring run with Micheal Johnson and David Hubbard adding one and three yards.

Pope also had two tackles and his team-leading seventh quarterback sack of the season.

The stout Tiger defense limited the Jaguars to four first downs and 80 yards of total offense. Jamarcus Flowers registered four tackles while leading tackler DeMaron Hoskins added three stops. Hoskins leads the Tigers with 62 tackles.

Coya Ford contributed with three stops, one quarterback sack and a fumble recovery.

South Panola generated 335 total yards of offense with 199 yards of it via the ground game.

Perteet led the way with 93 yards on 16 carries while Pope added eight carries for 85 yards. Johnson had three carries for 15 yards along with five receptions for 69 yards. Mykel Allen had three catches for 49 yards.

Quarterback David Hubbard was a solid 11-of-16 through the air for 136 yards.