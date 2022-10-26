Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period..

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk.

“B” grade means critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate.

A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were: The Caramel Factory, Captain D’s, Greenhill Elementary School, Batesville Intermediate School, North Panola High School, Pope School, Kroger Deli, Kroger Seafood, South Panola High School, Batesville Junior High School, Batesville Middle School, Skatasia, McDonalds (Sardis), Kem’s Restaurant, Dixieland BBQ, Zaxby’s, Tucks Bar B Q (mobile unit), Batesville Crisis Stabilization Unit, T&J Sunshine BBQ, Pope County Cafe, Chuck Stop, Thai Hut, Donalds Donuts, Batesville Elementary School, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Grace for Today Adult Life Center, Diversicare of Batesville, Dodge’s Store, McDonald’s (North Batesville), 38606 Nutrition, Jack’s Family Restaurant, J&M Sushi @ Reed’s Market (Piggly Wiggly), Mallard Pointe Golf Club, Batesville Raceway 2, and Ray Ray’s BBQ (mobile unit).

Facilities receiving B grades were: Domino’s Pizza, Walmart Deli, and White’s Deli & Gas.

Receiving a grade of C was Little Caesar Pizza, which was assigned a C after an inspection Sept. 15 and again during a follow inspection on Sept. 27. The store was additionally cited for failing to display the previous inspection report (a C grade) for customers to see.

Besides the inspections where food is served, the state also conducted an inspection at Frito Lay warehouse.

Initial inspections for businesses who began serving food in the past two months were conducted at Mike’s Food and Gas, C&C Concessions (mobile unit), Snackville (mobile unit), and Maverick’s.