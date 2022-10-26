North Panola hosting Holly Springs Thursday

Cougars will secure first round home game with win

North Panola will look to wrap up a runner-up finish and secure a first round home playoff game next week as the Cougars close out their regular season by hosting Holly Springs Thursday in a 7 p.m kickoff.

The Cougars (3-6, 2-1) are coming off a tough 14-6 road victory last week over Rosa Fort while Holly Springs (2-6, 1-2) defeated Byhalia 24-14.

The Hawks other win was against Hatley 36-34 in overtime. Holly Springs district setbacks were to Independence (54-0) and Rosa Fort (58-14).

North Panola leads the series 36-18 and has the last 11 meetings in a row dating back to 2006.

The Hawks meanwhile, looking to win No. 250 in school history over the Cougars, are led by quarterback Deonte Jefferson and running backs Brandon Lester and Tray Kinkle.