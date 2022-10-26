Municipal Court

Batesville City Court was held Wednesday, Oct. 19, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Marcus Massoy Alvaro, 88 CR 166, Abbeville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on charges of no driver license and no insurance. He was fined $712.

Michael Earl Cooper, 150 MLK, Jr., Dr., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI, no insurance, and leaving the scene of accident and was given an Oct.26 trial date.

Kendrick Dewayne Flowers, 200 Fisher St., Batesville, is set to appear in court for trial Oct. 26 on charges of simple domestic violence and resisting arrest.

William Lance Greer, 9005 Bristol Cove, Oxford, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and was fined $225.

Robert George Holmes III, 218 Bates St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to no seatbelt and possession of marijuana in a vehicle along with old fines totaling $1,509.

Elgin Jermaine Lamar, 101 Tindall Cove, Batesville, paid a $443 fine for possession of a controlled substance.

Marcus Kareem Matlock, 463 Matlock Road, Carthage, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, firearm possession enhancement penalty and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Myron Dewayne Pollard, 1205 Hwy.49, West Helena, AR, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, fireman possession enhancement penalty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Lakendrick Thomas, 333 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, had an arrest warrant issued for failing to appear of charges of no driver license, no insurance and leaving the scene of a accident.

Randall Ellwood Toney, 14881 Hwy. 51, Batesville, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Luis Alberto Viscencio, 2105 Hospital Drive, Apt. A, Pocahontas, AR, was fined $711 for contempt of court/ ailure to appear.

In cases set for trial,

Tracy Baker, 157 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, was found guilty on two counts of disobeying a lawful order and fined $1,294.

Markeous Lashun Heath, 205 Leonard St., Apt. B, Batesville, was found guilty of simple domestic violence and fined $417 due in 30 days.

Shundrelius Eugene Jarrett, 152 Flowers Rd., Pope, had a improperly operating equipment charge remanded to the files and possession of marijuana in a vehicle charge continued.

Antonio Larmario Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, was found not guilty of simple assault by menace or fear.

Larry James Robinson, Jr., 208 MLK Jr., Dr., Batesville, had a simple assault by menace or fear charge dismissed for lack of prosecution.

John Luke Ross, 428 Westport Way, Jackson, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on charges of littering, careless driving and DUI and was fined $1,172 due in 30 days.

Ladege Eldriana Smallie, 101 Tindall Cove, Batesville, was found guilty of speeding and fined $173.