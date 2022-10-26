Moore-Michaels wed Oct. 22

Published 8:45 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Staff reports

Brian Alan Moore of Oxford and Victoria Michaels of Batesville were married Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Lamar Park in Oxford. Wade Myles officiated.

The new bride is the daughter of Jeffrey David Michaels, Sr., and Marcella Ann Michaels, and the granddaughter of Nancy Elizabeth McCoy and George E. McCoy.

She is a 2004 graduate of South Panola High School.

The groom is the son of David Dwayne Moore, Sr., and Mary Jean Moore, and the grandson of Roy Sanford and Mary Lou Sanford.

He is a graduate of South Panola High School.

