Green Wave basketball starts with big win

The North Delta School Lady Green Wave got their 2022-23 basketball season off to a resounding start with a 36-13 win over defending 3A state champion Manchester Monday (Oct. 24) in the Indianola Academy tournament.

The victory also marks the first win for first-year Lady Wave head coach Frank Miller who is assisted by Nikki Mills.

AK Wolfe paced North Delta with 13 points while Brooklyn Boothe and Sophie Williams added seven points apiece.

Cadie Coker added four points and a team-high nine rebounds. Jada Bryant and Kori Cox finished with two points each.

The Lady Wave take on Washington School Thursday (Oct. 27) at Indianola.