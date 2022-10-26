Community Calendar

Oct. 26

Logic and Accuracy Testing will be conducted on the election equipment in the Batesville Courthouse at 9 a.m.

Oct. 27

The Panola County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet at the Batesville Public Library at 6 pm. Rupert Howell will have the program. All are invited.

Oct. 28-29

Friends of the Library will hold their annual book sale inside the Batesville Public Library. On the 28th it will start at 8 a.m. and close at Nov. 5 p.m. On the 29th it will open at 8 a.m. and close at noon. Lots of books, magazines, DVD’S, and CD’S at great prices.

Oct. 28-29

Sardis Lions Club will host its annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show at Sand Hill Farm, 16945 Hwy. 315, Sardis. Fish fry on Friday night, family fun for all ages. Show open to all makes and models. For general information call JoJo Still (662-487-7206). For engine and tractor information call Tony Smith (662-710-2566) or Bud Fisher (662-578-1258).

Oct. 29

Scare on the Square from 10 a.m. to noon on the Batesville Square. Presented by Main Street Program and sponsored by local merchants and organizations. Free candy, prizes, and goodies of all kinds for children. Business owners or groups who wish to participate should contact Panola Partnership at 563-3126. Vendors can win best trunk awards. Family fun for all ages.

Oct. 29

MSU-Yalobusha County Extension Service 2022 Holiday House from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the multi-purpose building in Coffeeville. Crafts vendors, costume contest, treats, family fun. Bring a can food item as a donation for the annual Food for Families food drive.

Oct. 31

Panola Med will host a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. in the back lot behind the hospital. Music, candy, and surprises for children.

Nov. 1

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

Nov. 1

The Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Nov. 5

The Sardis Public Library hosts a Harvest Homecoming community event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live animals, a video game tournament, arts & crafts, a book giveaway, and pizza are some of the planned activities. This event is in partnership with the University of Mississippi’s Writing & Rhetoric Department. For more information call the Sardis Library at 662-487-2126. The library is located at 101 McLaurin Street.

Nov. 5

The Panola County Branch NAACP will hold an electronic election from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members may check emails or text messages for the ballots.

Nov. 5&6

Sardis Lake Baptist Church will hold its 13th annual missions revival with meet and greet Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and supper at 5 p.m. Service is at 6:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday with lunch following service. Come meet missionaries from the US and abroad.

Nov. 6

Pope Baptist Church will hold their 150th year Homecoming Celebration at 10:30 a.m. with a covered dish lunch to follow the service. All former members and friends are welcome to attend.

Nov. 7

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sardis Courthouse.

Nov. 12

Mt. Zion Church (316 Lincoln St., Sardis) Education Committee Ministry invites everyone to a Medicare Open Enrollment information session. Open enrollment ends Dec. 7. Representatives from Simple Two Insurance Agency and Consultant Firm will be facilitators. Join us at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall for questions and answers.

Nov. 20

Holiday Open House from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. presented by Batesville Main Street. Merchants across the city will be participating with special offers for early shoppers. Pictures with Santa on the Square, and much more.