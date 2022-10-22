Mary Irene Passmore Arnold, 86, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home, in Water Valley. She was born in Arkansas Sept. 16, 1936, to Arvin Otto Passmore and Geneva Whaley Passmore.

She loved the outdoors and was an avid birdwatcher. She loved house plants and gardening. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes two sons, Richard Arnold (Rosalyn) of Water Valley, MS and Darrell Arnold (Laura) of Douglasville, GA; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Alvin Arnold; two sons, Charles Arnold and Phillip Arnold; one sister, Karene Marie Roberts, and her parents.

Visitation will be held at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel, on Monday, Oct. 24, rom 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral services will be held at at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Memphis.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to oversee arrangements.