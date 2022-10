Deborah Lynn Estep, 71, passed away at her home in Batesville on Oct. 20, 2022.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

The committal service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Fifty Six Cemetery in Fifty Six, AR.

Further obituary information will be updated tomorrow