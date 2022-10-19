South Panola Homecoming 2022

A week of Homecoming activities culminated in the presentation of this year’s Homecoming Court and the crowning of Queen Teyah Sheegog at halftime of the Tigers’ football game Friday night (Oct. 14). Homecoming maids were (from left) Kadynce Johnson, Taylor Russell, Princess Lofton, Abigail Fassnacht, Amarii Chapman, Gariuna Williams, Mattie Herron, Teyah Sheegog, Le’Asia Horton, Ava Williams, Gabriella Russo, Janaja Wicks, Diamond Fondren, and Zoe Byrd. Crown Bearers for the Homecoming Court were Mercer Roberts and Charlee Kelly. Queen Teyah Sheegog was escorted by her father, Derrick Weston. (Glennie Pou)