The City of Batesville held Municipal Court Wednesday, Oct. 12, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was fined $328.

Kylan Zankevious Green, 104 Boyd St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and no child restraint and was fined $598.

James Allen Rogers, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417.

Vicki Lynn Rogers, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417.

Brandon Charles Frederick, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license, no/expired tag and possession of paraphernalia and was fined $991.

In cases set for trials,

Clyde Henderson, 112 Williams St., Batesville, was found not guilty of simple assault.

Raed Ahmed Sharari Rawahneh, 203 Baker St., Batesville, was found guilty of possession of paraphernalia and fined $383.

Robert Lavell Spain, 375 Tubbs Rd., Apt. A, Batesville, was found guilty of possession of marijunana in a vehicle and firearm enhancement penalty and fined $1,366.

Willie Charles White, Jr., 445 Elizabeth St., Charleston, was found not guilty to domestic violence do to due lack of prosecution, but was found guilty of possession of paraphernalia and fined $383.

Samantha Danielle Burke, 312 Wells St., Courtland, was found not guilty on a no insurance charge, and found guilty of child restraint violation and fined $155.

Clarence Fredarris Hudson, 77 Baker Rd., Courtland, was found guilty of careless driving and fined $165.

Byron Kinard Handford, 3322 Fontaine Ave., Jackson, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146

Antonio Larmario Robinson, 210 Fisher St., had a case of simple assault by menace or fear continued until Oct.19.

Larry James Robinson, Jr. ,208 MLK Dr., Batesville, had a felony aggravated assault case continued until Oct. 19 and a charge of felony simple assault by menace or fear bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Derrick Irving Stevenson, 701 Kimbro St., Marks, had charges of improper equipment, felon fleeing, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firearm enhancement penalty, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and careless driving bound over to Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Rapheal Lavert Larry, was found guilty of malicious mischief and given credit for seven days time served.

Joseph Napolian Garfield, was found guilty of shoplifting and credited eight days for time served.

Brian Cornelious Merrell, was found guilty of shoplifting and fined $1,146 due in 30 days.

Markeous Heath, had charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child, three counts of simple domestic violence, false information and malicious mischief bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Tracy Baker, was ordered to return to court Oct.19 on disorderly conduct charges.