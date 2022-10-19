Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Oct. 11

5:03 a.m. – MLK Dr, 65 year old man with a medical emergency.

12:05 p.m. – Hentz Rd. and I-55, grass fire, county requesting assistance.

12:10 p.m. – Armstrong St., 74 year old female with difficulty breathing.

3:24 p.m. – Piccadilly Dr., residential structure fire.

7:28 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., WalMart, general fire alarm.

Oct. 12

7:59 a.m. – Hwy. 51, Job Corps, 57 year old woman unresponsive, unsure of breathing status.

3:13 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 75 year old man with difficulty breathing.

3:30 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Harrison’s Furniture Store, two-vehicle crash, one subject complaining of back pain.

6:41 p.m. – Hwy. 51 Autozone, vehicle on fire, no one inside.

7:37 p.m. – Hemlock Dr., female subject passed out.

Oct. 13

10:05 a.m. – Backyard Burger, pedestrian advises he was hit by car, officers en route.

10:47 a.m. – Bethlehem Rd., caller advises someone is starting a fire.

5:25 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Skyline Motel, 61 year old male with medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.

Oct. 14

7:30 a.m. – King St., 62 year old man having Crohn’s Disease complications.

12:36 p.m. – Patton Lane, 77 year old female has fallen and needs assistance.

2:44 p.m. – Curtis Rd., grass fire, county volunteer departments need assistance.

Oct. 15

5:34 a.m. – I-55 Southbound, one vehicle accident, multiple rollovers.

2:26 p.m. – Martinez St., life assistance needed, Lifeguard also en route.

2:51 p.m. – MLK Dr., 15 year old female with severe vomiting, ambulance also responding.

4:24 p.m. – Arizona St., female subject, possible stroke victim.

5:17 p.m. – Harris Rd., county requesting assistance with mobile home fire.

7:13 p.m. – Kyle St., caller reporting something is burning but doesn’t know any details.

9:18 p.m. – Patton Ln., 40 year old male subject with altered mental status.

9:20 p.m. – MLK Dr., general alarm.

Oct. 16

1:59 p.m. – Batesville Dr., 68 year old female with chest pain.

2:28 p.m. – Eureka St., elderly apartments, 72 year old female complaining of weakness.

8:13 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, lift assist needed.

Oct. 17

8:14 a.m. – East St., female subject with mental issues having trouble.

11:09 a.m. – Hwy. 51, Job Corps, student is having an asthma attack.

4:15 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of O’Reilly’s, two vehicle crash with unknown injuries.

9:20 p.m. – Ward St., caller advised a possible gas leak.