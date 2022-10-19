Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 8:54 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Oct. 11
5:03 a.m. – MLK Dr, 65 year old man with a medical emergency.
12:05 p.m. – Hentz Rd. and I-55, grass fire, county requesting assistance.
12:10 p.m. – Armstrong St., 74 year old female with difficulty breathing.
3:24 p.m. – Piccadilly Dr., residential structure fire.
7:28 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., WalMart, general fire alarm.
Oct. 12
7:59 a.m. – Hwy. 51, Job Corps, 57 year old woman unresponsive, unsure of breathing status.
3:13 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 75 year old man with difficulty breathing.
3:30 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Harrison’s Furniture Store, two-vehicle crash, one subject complaining of back pain.
6:41 p.m. – Hwy. 51 Autozone, vehicle on fire, no one inside.
7:37 p.m. – Hemlock Dr., female subject passed out.
Oct. 13
10:05 a.m. – Backyard Burger, pedestrian advises he was hit by car, officers en route.
10:47 a.m. – Bethlehem Rd., caller advises someone is starting a fire.
5:25 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Skyline Motel, 61 year old male with medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.
Oct. 14
7:30 a.m. – King St., 62 year old man having Crohn’s Disease complications.
12:36 p.m. – Patton Lane, 77 year old female has fallen and needs assistance.
2:44 p.m. – Curtis Rd., grass fire, county volunteer departments need assistance.
Oct. 15
5:34 a.m. – I-55 Southbound, one vehicle accident, multiple rollovers.
2:26 p.m. – Martinez St., life assistance needed, Lifeguard also en route.
2:51 p.m. – MLK Dr., 15 year old female with severe vomiting, ambulance also responding.
4:24 p.m. – Arizona St., female subject, possible stroke victim.
5:17 p.m. – Harris Rd., county requesting assistance with mobile home fire.
7:13 p.m. – Kyle St., caller reporting something is burning but doesn’t know any details.
9:18 p.m. – Patton Ln., 40 year old male subject with altered mental status.
9:20 p.m. – MLK Dr., general alarm.
Oct. 16
1:59 p.m. – Batesville Dr., 68 year old female with chest pain.
2:28 p.m. – Eureka St., elderly apartments, 72 year old female complaining of weakness.
8:13 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, lift assist needed.
Oct. 17
8:14 a.m. – East St., female subject with mental issues having trouble.
11:09 a.m. – Hwy. 51, Job Corps, student is having an asthma attack.
4:15 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of O’Reilly’s, two vehicle crash with unknown injuries.
9:20 p.m. – Ward St., caller advised a possible gas leak.