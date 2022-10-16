Sandra Atkinson, 78, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home near Batesville.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Crowder Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery..

Sandra was born July 23, 1944, to the late Billy and Ruth Helms in Memphis. Sandra embraced life and her family. She found great joy in cooking, canning, and gardening and was very artistic and creative. A homemaker for 61 years, her legacy can be seen in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. Sandra was very involved in the lives of her children and was always present for activities throughout their life, even serving multiple times as homeroom mother for their school. She will be fondly remembered by her family as the person that could throw the BEST birthday parties and making sure all family events were special. She treasured holidays especially Christmas with a child-like love. Sandra found much greater joy in giving than receiving and gave much more throughout her life.

She had a servant’s heart and loved helping those in need…giving was her heart. In addition to her interests and hobbies, her life story would not be complete without mentioning the unfailing love she had for her beloved husband, A.C. Atkinson, of 61 years. Sandra took care of him and loved him unconditionally. They shared a wonderful life together, living in the same location for the entire 61 years they were married.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Ruth Helms, her in-laws, William “Pat” and Sadie Atkinson, and her brother, Billie Joe Helms.

She will be greatly missed by her family which includes her husband, A.C. Atkinson; four children and their spouses, Deborah (Jim “Hal”) Burt, of Cleveland, A.C. “Bubba” Atkinson, Jr. (Kris), of Batesville, Todd Helms Atkinson (Sheryl), of Batesville, and Anthony Atkinson, of Batesville.

Affectionally known as “Mimi”, Sandra also leaves to cherish her memory twelve grandchildren, Sandra Burt, Jim “Buddy” Burt (Dianna), Rachel Elliott (Adam), Adam Atkinson (Mallory), Amber Atkinson, Tanner Atkinson, Cassidy Moore (Andrew), Allyssa Snyder, Braiden Rainer (Matthew), Haygen Atkinson, Madison Atkinson, and Ashton Atkinson, as well as fifteen great-grandchildren, Atkins, Cardin, Kayden, Addilyn, Asher, Gracie, Bella, Zeke, Ari, Toby, Travis, Colt, Mila, Sadie, and Rowan

The family takes comfort in knowing “Mama’s Finally Home.”