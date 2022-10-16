Jessica Grace Gates, 48, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family and friends will be gathering prior to the service at 2 p.m.

Jessica was born Dec. 27, 1973 in Batesville, to the late Leroy and Sarah Pierce Hollinger. She worked as a cashier and clerk for many years before her illness began.

Jessica enjoyed sewing and working jigsaw puzzles. The one thing that kept her fighting, was the love she had for her three sons.

Jessica will be remembered most by her three sons, Will Gates of Pope, Dylon Gates (Brittany) of Sardis, and Daniel Gates of Grenada; two sisters, Debbie Hollinger of Oxford and Lilly Ann Greer of Oxford, and her brother, Stanley Hollinger of Oxford.