Jerlean Britt Mathews, 93, of Como, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Azalea Commons in Batesville. She was born in Panola County on Feb. 19, 1929, to Lena Huffman and Jack Britt.

Jerlean was a member of Como Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for approximately thirty years. She loved to garden and cook. She was competitive and enjoyed playing board games and cards, especially, playing Rook and Bunco, with her friends. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Left to cherish her memory, is her loving family, which includes, one son, Eric Mathews and his wife Karen, of Sardis; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Mathews; one daughter, Judy Sumner; three sisters, Florence Barlow, Lily Fennel and Louise Sanders; three brothers, Roy Britt, James Bud Britt and Earl Britt; and her parents.

Funeral services were Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at Como Baptist Church. Interment was in Friendship Cemetery,.

Memorial contributions may be sent to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel, is honored to oversee the arrangements.