James Harvey Martindale, 79, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Veterans Home in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park.

James was born Dec. 21, 1942, to the late Harvey Martindale and Roxi Gail Brewer Martindale in Panola County. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for twenty plus years as a sign supervisor for MDOT before retirement. James enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, or just sitting on the front porch.

James was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church and attended Enid Lake Baptist.

The loving family he leaves behind includes his wife, Sandra Beard Martindale of Pope; children, Jimmy Martindale (Jennifer) of Pope, Buffy Morrow of Batesville; sisters, Sarah John Billingsley of Huntsville, AL., Janie Clyde Coombs of Ripley; brother, Mickey Martindale of Courtland; three grandchildren, Jim Martindale, Joseph Martindale, Chelsea Tullos, and two great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Sue Coleman.

Memorial contributions made be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.