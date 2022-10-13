Pat Shellman, 78

Mrs. Pat Shellman, age 78, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday evening, October 11,2022 at North Mississippi Hospital in Oxford, MS with her family by her side.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14,2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the service time beginning 12:00 noon in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS. Interment will follow in Lambert Memorial Cemetery.

The family she leaves behind include two daughters, Lee Shellman Irwin (Delvan) of Clinton, MS; Robin Shellman Noe of Clarksdale, MS; one son Hunter Allen Shellman of Batesville, MS, five grandchildren, Haley Irwin Knight (Matt), Tyler Shellman Irwin (Hayden), Joseph Noe, Caroline Noe, Robert Noe, and one future great grandson, Rhett Allen Knight.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Shellman, her parents, Jim A. and Oma Lee Chrestman and brother, Jimmy D. Chrestman

One of the strongest, kindest, giver of unconditional love we have ever known, Patricia Ann Chrestman Shellman grew up in Marks, MS and married Richard Allen Shellman of the rival school in Lambert, MS. Together they had three children and five grandchildren and a soon to be great grandson.

Pat was well loved by her peers in high school, college and beyond. Her door was always welcoming to others no matter their walk of life. Many friends of her children, not blood related, call her Aunt Pat.

Pat graduated from Northwest Community College and from there went to Delta State where she completed all of her education degree except student teaching before marring Richard Shellman and starting her family and career as a homemaker. She selflessly gave all she had to her husband, family and family friends.

Pat enjoyed supporting Delta Academy and watching her children, nieces and nephews play sports there.

She also enjoyed working alongside friends in various part time jobs once her children could drive.

Pat was her children’s and grandchildren’s biggest fan and loved all things sports and theatre.

She ran a home “cafe” in the morning taking each child’s order for breakfast and often made cheeseburgers, fries and cookies for an after-school snack for her children and their friends welcoming all to swim at her home and provided macaroni and cheese, cokes, Reese’s peanut butter cups and other snacks.

Lately, she could frequently be found watching HGTV, Cam Akers and Dak Prescott play football on Sundays. She also had a great love for all dogs!

Being the wife of a farmer, Pat LOVED fall and harvest time and had a large collection of pumpkin decorations. However, she enjoyed decorating for all seasons and holidays. Of the Baptist faith, she showed the love of Christ toward others daily and will be greatly missed by many.

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:19

#everyonesauntpat (borrowed from Tracy Ray)