B’ville Netters Advance To Nationals

The Batesville USTA 6.0 Mixed Doubles team will advance to the National USTA Championship tournament in Surprise, AZ, after winning the Southern Sectional tournament in Rome, GA, last week. Several Batesville adult teams won district and state tennis titles this season, and this team won the Sectional title competing against the top teams from the Southern states of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. The national competition, slated for the last week of October, will include the winners of 15 other Sectionals from every state in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Pictured are team members (front, from left) Nicole Fullilove, Donna Fullilove, Aimee Worsham, Mandy Dunaway, (back) Caden LaBlance, Heath Fullilove, Steve Coker, and John Gatlin.