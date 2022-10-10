Vernon Aubrey Herron III,  81

Vernon Aubrey Herron III of Batesville, 81, died on Oct. 5, 2022, in Oxford . He was born on February 16, 1941, in Grenada, to Vernon Aubrey Herron, Jr. and Phyllis Kuykendall Herron.

Vernon was a graduate of Oakland High School and attended Mississippi State University. He joined the Mississippi Army National Guard and was last stationed at Fort Polk, LA, where he was mobilized for the Berlin Crisis of 1961.

Following his service, he worked with his father, for several years, on the family farm in Oakland. Later, he worked until his retirement, as a salesman and plant manager at Tucker Manufacturing Company, a football equipment business founded by his father-in-law, John Tucker.

Vernon was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Batesville. His hobbies included watching and following Mississippi State athletics, playing golf with his family, and reading.

He is survived by his wife, Edith “Edye” Tucker Herron; his son, Brian Tucker Herron of Batesville; and daughter, Laura Herron Rounsaville (John) of Madison; three grandchildren, Luke, Graham, and Jane Reese Rounsaville; three brothers; Dean Herron, of Senatobia, David Herron (Barbara), of Charleston, and Jeff Herron (Pam), of Batesville; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral were held Monday, Oct. 10 at the First United Methodist Church in Batesville. Interment was in Batesville Magnolia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Batesville.

Dickins Funeral Home was honored to have charge of arrangements.