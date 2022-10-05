Tigers on road against unbeaten Southaven – No. 9 ranked SP has won 19 straight against Chargers

Sole possession of first place in Region 1-6A will be on the line when South Panola visits Southaven Friday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

South Panola (4-1, 2-0) debuted at No. 9 in the latest Super 10 Prep Poll and has won four in a row, defeating Olive Branch 34-14 last Friday (Sept. 30) in DeSoto County.

The undefeated Southaven Chargers (5-0, 2-0) are off to their best start since 2010. They eased past Hernando 33-14 last week.

The Tigers have a 19-game winning streak against their neighbor to the north, and last loss to the Chargers in 2002.

Southaven has outscored its opponents 162-58 this year, but will have their hands full against a Tiger defense that has held its last four opponents to under 200 yards of total offense.

Junior quarterback Britton Stovall directs the Charger offense with LB/RB Dontavious Brevard and running back Calvin Williams the main targets.The Tigers are averaging 183 yards rushing and 142 yards through the air.

Senior running back Dee Perteet has gained 648 yards on 102 carries and nine touchdowns with 125 yards rushing per game.

Quarterback David Hubbard has been nearly flawless through five games, completing 72 percent of his passes for 760 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception.

Michael Johnson leads the receiving corps with 22 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns. D’rantay Green has 18 catches for 94 yards.

DeMaron Haskins leads the Tiger defense with 34 tackles while Mo’Trell Chapman has recorded 31 stops and five quarterback sacks.

Junior RB/LB Julius JuJu Pope also has 31 stops and four quarterback sacks. Pope registered a game-high eight tackles last week against Olive Branch.

In their win over the Conquistadors, South Panola rolled up 424 yards while limiting Olive Branch to 127 total yards and eight first downs.

The Tigers rushed for 297 yards with Perteet leading the way with 148 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.

Hubbard added 48 yards on nine totes and a touchdown while passing for 127 yards and one touchdown, coming on a 15-yard strike to Johnson in the fourth quarter.

Pope registered 32 yards on five carries and a three-yard plunge in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 20-14 lead.

Johnson contributed with 152 all-purpose yards with seven receptions for 92 yards and four rushes for 65 yards. Green caught two passes for 23 yards with Jadarius Bobo caught one pass for 12 yards.

Coya Ford contributed with six tackles on defense with Haskins adding five stops. Marques Curry garnered three tackles and one quarterback sack.

