Northwest confers certificates, degrees

Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester.

Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college’s 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.

Receiving Technical Certificates were Jessica Waldrop of Batesville and Dinoion Stutts of Sardis

The Technical Certificate is awarded to students completing a minimum of 45 hours in a specific technical program. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree.

Receiving Career Certificates were Madison Flowers, Jayla Fox, Alexus Goforth, Erin Jefcoat, Amber Hollins, Briayanna Jone, Ltaia McMillan (all of Batesville), Bianca Carrington, Tia Simmona, Zakia Wooten (of Como), Mae Hodges, and Jalarris Robinson (of Pope).

The Career Certificate is awarded to students completing a one-year minimum of 30 hours in a specific career program. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree.

Jessica Waldrop of Batesville received an Associate of Applied Science Cum Laude.

The Associate of Applied Science is a two-year degree awarded to students in career-technical and most health science pathways. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree.

Receiving the Associate of Arts were Terriauna Amos, Ariyah Johnson, Kiarra Sanford (all of Courtland), Hannah Coyle, Summa Cum Laude, Deava’Lon Wright (of Sardis), Jayla Garrison, Griffin Rico, Cum Laude, Benjamin Smith (of Batesville), and Everette Hill of Como.

The Associate of Arts is a two-year degree awarded to students in academic pathways as well as the Associate Degree Nursing (RN) program. It is designed as the first two years of a four-year college or university program leading to a baccalaureate degree. Graduates of the nursing program are prepared to take the nursing registry exam to enter the workplace as a registered nurse.