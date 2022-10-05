Green Wave drops close one to Oak Hill – Travel to Indianola this week

North Delta School will look to snap a four-game losing streak as they travel to Indianola Academy in a non-district contest Friday for a 7 p.m kickoff.

The Green Wave (2-5) dropped a tough 21-20 loss at Oak Hill despite an outstanding performance of wide receiver-turned quarterback Trey Drumheller who had 95 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown to go with 6-of-11 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Indianola (3-4) is coming off a high scoring 45-33 win at Kirk Academy last week.

The Colonels’ other wins this season have come against Delta Streets Academy (34-0) and Washington School (28-27).

Indianola has won the last three meetings including last year’s 27-20 win in Batesville.