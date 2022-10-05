Cougars start region play with home tilt – With five-game losing streak, NP hopes for rebound against Byhalia

After a season-opening victory over M.S. Palmer, injuries and turnovers have been North Panola’s Achilles Heel during a five-game losing streak.

But, beginning Friday a new season will start as the Cougars begin defense of their Region 2-3A title when they host Byhalia in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The winless Indians just might be just what the doctor ordered for North Panola as Byhalia has struggled offensively on the season, scoring just 34 points and giving up a whopping 254 through six games.

The Cougars will also look to extend their 10-game region winning streak that dates back to 2019.

North Panola hopes to bounce back from last week’s tough 30-26 loss to Charleston despite a gallant effort from quarterback QD Walls, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more.

JJ Harrell had four receptions for 123 yards including a 60-yard scoring strike from Walls and an interception.

M.J. Newson had three catches for 18 yards while Marterrion Renix had two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Charleston put the game away with 6:37 left in the fourth quarter by scoring on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make the score 30-20. The drive was kept alive by two questionable pass interference penalties, one coming on fourth down.

North Panola pulled within 30-26 with 3:55 remaining as Walls capped off a seven-play; 46-yard drive with a two-yard plunge.

The Cougars jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a safety followed by a Walls three-yard scoring run and a Walls-to-Renix 51-yard scoring strike.

Charleston responded with touchdown passes of 40 and 9 yards in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14 at halftime before taking its first lead at 22-14 with a four-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal at the 2:54 mark of the third quarter.

Photos: North Panola’s Marterrion Renix (9), Colten Simpson (3), and Tylen Toliver (7) combine for a tackle against a Charleston ball carrier last Friday (Sept. 30) at Sardis. (Glennie Pou)

QD Walls and the Cougars will host Byhalia Friday at the Cougar Den. Walls accounted for four touchdowns in last week’s loss. (Glennie Pou)