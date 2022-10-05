Community Calendar

Oct. 6

Fall Concert Series on the Batesville Square 6:30-8:30 p.m. Family entertainment. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy fall weather and community fun.

Oct. 6-8

Theatre Oxford presents Another Side of Tennessee Williams at 7:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse in Oxford Theatre. The season opens with Another Side of Tennessee Williams — a tribute to one of Mississippi’s greatest writers.

Oct. 8

South Panola Class of 1965 reunion luncheon is scheduled for all classmates who can attend. For information and to RSVP contact Jim Pitcock at 662-934-4345.

Oct. 8

Art Mart on the Square 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All artists and arts/crafts vendors interested in reserving a spot should contact Batesville Main Street at 563-3126. Exchange Club of Batesville will also have its fall pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at Batesville Intermediate School. Dine in or carry out.

Oct. 8

Crenshaw Days at the Crenshaw Elementary campus. There’s a community walk, a candlelight memorial, a cake walk fundraiser, kids activities, music, vendors, cornhole, and much more. Free fun for the whole family.

Oct. 8

Turkeys for Tomorrow clay shooting competition at McIvor Shooting Facility. Registration at 8 a.m., flights start at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch, prizes, 100 targets. More info at www.turkeysfortomorrow.org or call 662-654-1644.

Oct. 9

Annual homecoming at Restoration Church, 6644 Hwy 3, Askew (The old Center Hill Church of God), at 10 a.m. Pastor Jody Bowling will be the special guest speaker and guest singing group will be Authority. Fellowship will follow.

Oct. 10

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will have an open meeting at 9 a.m. at the Batesville Courthouse.

Oct. 11 & 25

Domestic Violence Support Group will meet 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wilbourne Building.

Oct. 14

Deadline for applications for the Sadie L. Harrison Music Scholarship for $1,000 presented by The Martin Luther King Crusaders, Inc. Local students with a major or minor in music may apply. Serious applicants may call (662) 844-2087 or (662) 322-9645 for more information.

Oct. 15

Lake Carrier School Reunion 2022 will begin at 2 p.m. at the Batesville Lions Club (524 Tiger Dr.). BBQ plates will be served at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15. Make checks payable to Wanda Hardy. Call 662-934-1320 for more information.

Oct. 18

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will have an open meeting at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

Oct. 18

The Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen will have an open meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Oct. 21-30

“Arsenic & Old Lace” at Panola Playhouse in Sardis. An uproarious farce on plays involving murder, Arsenic and Old Lace has become a favorite amongst regional theatres throughout America. Curtain times and ticket information can be found at www.panolaplayhouse.com.

Oct. 28-29

Once again the Friends of the Library will hold their annual book sale inside the Batesville Public Library. On the 28th it will start at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. On the 29th it will open at 8 a.m. and close at noon. Lots of books, magazines, DVD’S, and CD’S at great prices.

Oct. 28-29

Sardis Lions Club will host its annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show st Sand Hill Farm, 16945 Hwy. 315, Sardis. Fish fry on Friday night, family fun for all ages. Show open to all makes and models. For general information call JoJo Still (662-487-7206). For engine and tractor information call Tony Smith (662-710-2566) or Bud Fisher (662-578-1258).

Oct. 29

Scare on the Square from 10 a.m. to noon on the Batesville Square. Presented by Main Street Program and sponsored by local merchants and organizations. Free candy, prizes, and goodies of all kinds for children. Business owners or groups who wish to participate should contact Panola Partnership at 563-3126. Vendors can win best trunk awards. Family fun for all ages.

Oct. 31

Panola Med will host a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. in the back lot behind the hospital. Music, candy, and surprises for children.

Wednesdays

Batesville Square Market each week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fried pies, pork skins, baked goods, chicken salad, produce, jams and jellies, crafts, etc. Contact market manager Joyce Russell at 662-710-2705 for vendor information or general questions. Vendor spots are $10 per week.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.