Hilda Bernice Wilson, 91, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home near Batesville.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Black Jack Presbyterian Church with Dr. Gary Crowell officiating.

The family will receive beginning at noon prior to the service at the church. Following the service, the interment will be at Black Jack Cemetery.

Hilda was born Feb. 25, 1931, to the late Johnnie and Ellie Lee Smith. She worked at the Hosiery Mill in Batesville and then Parker Hannifin until she retired. Hilda, or as many younger folks called her Auntie or Aunt Hilda or even Nannie as her grandchildren called her, loved to cook for people. Her specialty was orange mandarin cake or coconut cake.

She had a fantastic memory. She could tell you anyone’s relative that was related to someone and never met a stranger. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life.

Her biggest love was her husband Sonny who she was married to for 72 years. They were the perfect team that went everywhere together. Hilda loved spring time and her flowers. She was always adding new varieties to her flower garden in the spring. She enjoyed working on word search books in her spare time.

Hilda was an active member of Black Jack Presbyterian Church. In her younger years she would help with Bible School and the lady’s meetings. As she aged, she was still able to help with the Christmas boxes and fruit baskets.

She leaves behind the love of her life, James “Sonny” Wilson; daughter, Shelley and her husband Johnny, who she loved dearly as a son; 2 grandsons, Bryan (Jodi) Russell, David (Alisa); 6 great grandchildren, Tori (Tays) Hardy, Noah Willis, Bailey and Eli Russell, Wilson and Taylor Russell, and 1 great-great granddaughter, Lily Brooks; several nieces and nephews; and her amazing caring caregiver and shopping buddy, Penny Aven.

In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her sister Laverne Graves; brothers, Brodus Smith and Dennis Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the would like memorial contributions be sent to Black Jack Presbyterian Cemetery, c/o Ellen Carson, 32334 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, MS 38606.