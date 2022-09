North Delta School’s Homecoming will be Oct.14 at 7 p.m. The Queen will be announced and crowned during halftime festivities. Pictured are (front, from left) Senior Maids Kelli Manues, Betsy Wolfe, Sophie Williams, Millie Williams, (back) Sophomore Maids Baylee Selby, Emma Nichopoulos, Junior Maids Ella Nichopoulos, Emily Wells, Liza Clark, Freshman Maids Jada Bryant and Hallie Melton.