Imogene Jaudon Conaway, 82, of Batesville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept.21, 2022, in Memphis, at Methodist University Hospital. She was born on April 10, 1940, to Gertrude Hortense Darby and Clifton Preston Conaway.

She loved her family, and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, Autumn and Ethan. She was a devoted, caring and giving mother and grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her son, Barry Conaway and his wife Stephanie, of Pope; two grandchildren, Autumn and Ethan and one sister, Ruthie Crosswhite and husband, Roger of Batesville.