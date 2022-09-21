Tigers vs. Tigers at Dunlap Stadium this Friday

For the remainder of the regular season, every game will mean more for South Panola as the Tigers open up Region 1-6A play Friday hosting Hernando in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

South Panola enters the game at 2-1 on the season after posting a big win last week, a 27-20 road victory over Clarksdale.

Hernando (3-1) outlasted Malvern (AR) 55-29.

The Tigers from DeSoto County opened the season with wins over Rosa Fort (34-0) and Cleveland Central (33-26) before losing to undefeated Grenada 15-13 in week three.

Look for Hernando to employ a two-quarterback system with Topher Jones and Landon Speck taking snaps.

Running back Brodie Martin rushed for 105 and two touchdowns in last weeks victory over Malvern. The Tigers are led on defense by Hallas Lawson and Landon Boland.

In South Panola’s win over Clarksdale, D’Mariun Perteet scored the game-winning touchdown with 5:32 remaining to cap a 10-play, 65-yard drive. Connor West added the PAT.

The Tigers took a 20-6 lead early in the third quarter when Coya Ford returned a blocked kick 35 yards for the score with West booting the PAT.

Clarksdale tied the game at 20-20 with a 27-yard fumble return and a one-yard scoring run at the 10:52 mark of the fourth quarter.

South Panola grabbed a 6-0 lead in the first quarter as JuJu Pope found his way into the end zone from five yards out with the point after attempt no good.

The Tigers added to its lead in the second when Jadarius Bobo hauled in a 15-yard scoring pass from David Hubbard as West connected the point after for a 13-0 advantage.

The Wildcats got on the board with a 30-yard TD reception to make the score 13-6 at halftime.

The Tigers dominated statistically, out-gaining Clarksdale 315-151 in total yardage.

South Panola rushed the ball 47 times for 233 yards and was 8-of-13 for 82 yards.

The Wildcats had 30 yards through the air and 121 on the ground.

South Panola was penalized eight times for 83 yards while Clarksdale was flagged twice for 15 yards.

Perteet garnered 135 yards rushing on 28 carries while Pope had seven carries for 81 yards.

Hubbard added 40 yards on 11 attempts. Michael Johnson had three receptions for 36 yards with D’rantay Green had two catches for 13 yards.

Pope and Ja’derrion House had one reception each.

Demarian Hoskins paced the Tiger defense with five tackles with Mykel Allen had four tackles and one interception. KaDerious Frost had three stops.