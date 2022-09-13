Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 5

Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Sept. 6

Floyd Dewayne Wilson, 109 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with speeding and expired driver’s license.

Brandon Keshawn Adair, 335 Lakewood Dr., Batesville, charged with speeding, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Walter Charles Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine and held on a bench warrant.

Jonathan Keith Adair, 520 Edgefield St., Water Valley, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Randall Ellwood Toney, 14881 Hwy. 51N, Batesville, charged with trespassing, grand larceny, and burglary of a commercial building.

Robert Dustin Shepard, 116 Taylor Lane, Jonesboro, IL, charged with DUI.

Byron Kinard Hanford, 3322 Fontaine Ave., Jackson, charged with shoplifting.

Sept. 7

Willie Charles White, Sr., 420 Boclaird Dr., Charleston, charged with domestic violence/simple assault, aggravated domestic violence, and held on a bench warrant.

Travis Sentell Carr, 2109 McNeely Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

David Lee Luke, 700 E. Mohammed Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY, detained for the State of Kentucky.

Sept. 8

Johnny Wayne Crestman, 168 Dina Lane, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence to create a threat.

Billy Loreno Lightning, 581 Taylor Rd., Batesville, arrested for violation of Drug Court conditions.

Antonio D. Phillips, 1708 Broom Loop, Oxford, arrested for violation of Drug Court conditions.

James Lee Teter, 898 Floyd Island, Sardis, charged with embezzlement.

Shontravious Martez Evans, 105 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, no driver’s license, open container, and failure to use turn signal.

Shansan Saleh Alnajjar, 4744 W.E. Ross Parkway, Southaven, charged with DUI.

Sept. 9

Robert Maurice Dean, Jr., 211 Claremont St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Temetric Darrell Williams, 352 Mary Woods Rd., Como, charged with trespassing and disturbance of a business.

Brandon Charles Frederick, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with driving while license suspended.

Sept. 10

Charles Clinton Sartin, 1207 Brandon St., Water Valley, arrested on a bench warrant.

Rex Allen Hughes, 5573 Pleasant View Rd., Memphis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Martez Ladd Tayor, 54 Eskridge St., Charleston, charged with contempt of court.

Jakevian Marwan Gale, 305 Walton St., Sardis, charged with taking of a motor vehicle, and conspiracy.

Sept. 11

John Luke Ross, 428 Westport Way, Flowood, charged with littering, careless driving, and DUI.

Henry Ray McNease, Fort Polk, Leesville, LA, charged with sexual battery.

Devin Dewayne Love, 1497 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Mario Charles Franklin, 673 Rozelle St., Memphis, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

Tiffany Marie Cox, 211 King St., Batesville, charged with felony false pretense.

Coltdarius Terrell Oliver, 16431 Hwy. 315N, Sardis, charged with contempt of court

Jonathan Anwton Griffin, 105 Fifth St., Crowder, arrested on a Miss. Dept. of Corrections warrant.