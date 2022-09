The 7U Batesville Braves won the Grandslam ‘ First Responders’ tournament Saturday (Sept. 10) in New Albany. Team members include (front, from left) Duke Bell, Buster Bell, Mathis Roberts, Cooper Miles, Miles Bright, (back) Judd Jones, Thomas Burnett, Slates Elliott, Ezra Carpenter, Mason Wright (Tournament MVP) and Tristian Spearman. (Contributed)